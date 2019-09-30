Championship
Blackburn19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Michael Dawson in action for Nottingham Forest
Michael Dawson has been ever present for Forest in the Championship so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Tuesday

Blackburn Rovers could welcome back midfield duo Corry Evans and Joe Rothwell following illness.

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo is fit after a thigh injury, while forward Dominic Samuel (knee) is also available.

Nottingham Forest are without captain Michael Dawson, who is set to be out until mid-October with a calf injury sustained in the win over Stoke City.

Striker Rafa Mir is fit after a four-game absence and Ryan Yates is back in training but not yet ready to return.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their past eight league matches against Nottingham Forest (W4 D4 L0) since losing 4-1 in January 2014.
  • Nottingham Forest have won one of their previous eight league visits to Blackburn (W1 D3 L4), a 1-0 success in August 2013 under Billy Davies.
  • Blackburn are winless in their past seven home league games in which they've conceded at least one goal (D1 L6), since a 2-1 win over West Brom in January.
  • Nottingham Forest are looking to secure four consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of six in March 2013.
  • Thirteen of Lewis Grabban's 21 league goals for Nottingham Forest have been away from home, including four of his five this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
