Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers could welcome back midfield duo Corry Evans and Joe Rothwell following illness.

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo is fit after a thigh injury, while forward Dominic Samuel (knee) is also available.

Nottingham Forest are without captain Michael Dawson, who is set to be out until mid-October with a calf injury sustained in the win over Stoke City.

Striker Rafa Mir is fit after a four-game absence and Ryan Yates is back in training but not yet ready to return.

