Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Fourth-placed Leeds can move above West Brom in the Championship table if they can inflict a first league defeat on the Baggies

Leeds' Adam Forshaw is likely to miss the visit of leaders West Brom after aggravating the hip injury that previously sidelined him for a month.

Forshaw, who returned in Saturday's defeat by Charlton, is expected to join the recovering Pablo Hernandez on the physio's table.

Slaven Bilic is unlikely to make many changes to his unbeaten West Brom side.

Youngster Grady Diangana was preferred against QPR but the more experienced Filip Krovinovic may be recalled.

Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs are closing in on returns from ankle injuries and fellow Baggies defender Conor Townsend is said to be making progress following a nerve problem in his back.

Match facts