Middlesbrough v Preston North End
Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede has recovered from a hamstring injury and returned to training, but is not expected to be fit enough to feature against Preston on Tuesday.
Boro are also still without defenders Hayden Coulson and George Friend.
Preston boss Alex Neil has no new injury concerns to deal with.
Defender Tom Clarke is back in training after recovering from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season against Millwall.
Fellow centre-back Patrick Bauer scored his debut goal during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Bristol City and is expected to keep his place.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have not lost consecutive home league matches against Preston since September 1928.
- Preston are looking to win back-to-back league games against Middlesbrough for the first time since April 1972.
- Middlesbrough's 4-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday saw them concede more goals than they had in their previous seven league games combined at the Riverside Stadium (three).
- Preston are looking to keep a clean sheet in consecutive away league games for the first time since December 2017.
- Preston have scored a league-high five penalties in the Championship this season, at least three more than any other side.