Middlesbrough v Preston North End

Rudy Gestede injured himself while on international duty with Benin

Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede has recovered from a hamstring injury and returned to training, but is not expected to be fit enough to feature against Preston on Tuesday.

Boro are also still without defenders Hayden Coulson and George Friend.

Preston boss Alex Neil has no new injury concerns to deal with.

Defender Tom Clarke is back in training after recovering from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season against Millwall.

Fellow centre-back Patrick Bauer scored his debut goal during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Bristol City and is expected to keep his place.

