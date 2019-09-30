Reading v Fulham

Scott Parker's Fulham are unbeaten in their last four Championship matches

Reading have concerns about the fitness of defender Tyler Blackett ahead of the visit of Fulham after he suffered a hip problem in the draw at Swansea.

Lucas Joao (ankle) is also a concern, but Matt Miazga may return after missing Saturday's draw with injury.

Fulham have no injury concerns and have had an extra day to prepare after beating Wigan on Friday.

Harry Arter could start, having come off the bench twice since a ban, but few changes are likely.

Match facts