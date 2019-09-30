Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Sam Hutchinson has started all nine of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship fixtures so far this season

Hull City could have Matthew Pennington and Stephen Kingsley back from injury after the defensive duo missed the 2-2 draw with Cardiff on Saturday.

Callum Elder (calf) is still likely to be out, as is Spanish midfielder Jon Toral (hamstring).

Sheffield Wednesday are waiting on the fitness of midfielder Sam Hutchinson, who hurt his knee in the 4-1 victory away against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

But captain Tom Lees could feature following a hamstring injury.

Match facts