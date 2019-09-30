Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
Hull City could have Matthew Pennington and Stephen Kingsley back from injury after the defensive duo missed the 2-2 draw with Cardiff on Saturday.
Callum Elder (calf) is still likely to be out, as is Spanish midfielder Jon Toral (hamstring).
Sheffield Wednesday are waiting on the fitness of midfielder Sam Hutchinson, who hurt his knee in the 4-1 victory away against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
But captain Tom Lees could feature following a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Hull City are looking to win back-to-back home league games against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since December 2007.
- Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at the KC Stadium against Hull last season was their 50th league meeting and the Owls' heaviest league defeat against the Tigers.
- Hull have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 home league games, and are winless in their last four (D2 L2).
- Sheffield Wednesday are looking to secure three consecutive away league wins for the first time since April 2017.
- No player has scored more league goals for Hull this season than Kamil Grosicki, with three of his four strikes coming from direct free-kicks.