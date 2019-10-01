National League
Solihull Moors19:45Wrexham
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium

Solihull Moors v Wrexham

The National League match between Solihull Moors and Wrexham is on after the game survived a pitch inspection due to heavy rain in the Midlands.

Solihull will be looking for a third consecutive clean sheet as they look to follow up an away point at Barnet.

Manager Tim Flower will have to decide whether to restore Adi Yussuf.

It will be a second game in charge of Wrexham for caretaker manager Brian Flynn after guiding the team to a first win in eight, 1-0 against Ebbsfleet.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley148512316729
2Halifax1491425141128
3Yeovil1491424141028
4Woking147432214825
5Dag & Red146531815323
6Dover147251917223
7Barrow147162418622
8Notts County145542015520
9Barnet135531616020
10Torquay145452321219
11Harrogate145451717019
12Boreham Wood145362217518
13Solihull Moors135351915418
14Maidenhead United145361815318
15Eastleigh144551518-317
16Hartlepool144551721-417
17Stockport145271524-917
18Fylde134451823-516
19Sutton United143651618-215
20Wrexham133551720-314
21Aldershot144281320-714
22Chesterfield142661725-812
23Ebbsfleet142481626-1010
24Chorley141761227-1510
