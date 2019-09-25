Francois Zahoui confirmed as new Central African Republic coach

Francois Zahoui led Ivory Coast to the final of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations where they lost to Zambia

Francois Zahoui, who led Ivory Coast to the runners-up spot at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, has been confirmed as the new coach of the Central African Republic (CAR).

It comes just over a week after the 57-year-old Ivorian quit as coach of Niger after four years in charge.

"I confirm that François Zahoui will be the coach of the Les Fauves" the acting president of CAR Football Federation Celestin Yanindji said at a press conference in Bangui on Tuesday.

"He will be paid initially with the funds of the federation for the first two games in the Africa Cup of Nations of qualifiers against Burundi and Mauritania in November, while waiting for our government to take over."

Zahoui replaces Spanish-Swiss manager Raoul Savoy, who left his post in March after failing to qualify CAR to the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

His main task will be to qualify Les Fauves to the 2021 Nations Cup and he begins his mission with Group E matches against Burundi and Mauritania in November.

Former African champions Morocco are the other two sides in the group with the top two qualifying for the finals in Cameroon.