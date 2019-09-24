Irish Premiership: 'Marshalling' midfield, dodgy pitches and brilliant Bannsiders - 5 things we noticed

A top-two showdown, last-minute winners and truly abysmal weather. The Irish Premiership had it all at the weekend.

BBC Sport NI select five of the main talking points from another busy weekend of league action.

Most open title race ever?

This year's race for the Gibson Cup is shaping up to be one for the ages. Crusaders may be top, but Coleraine demonstrated their own title credentials by beating the Shore Road men 4-2 on Saturday.

Having also beaten Linfield by the same scoreline, Oran Kearney's unbeaten Bannsiders look well-placed to repeat their title challenge from the 2017/18 season.

"You could see it being a season where everybody beats everybody," Kearney said after Saturday's win.

Of course, Linfield have won four out of five matches, while Cliftonville have quietly been going about their business, taking 16 points from eight games to sit third behind Coleraine on goal difference.

And given Ballymena United's unlikely charge last season, can we definitely rule out Glentoran? It's early, yes, but Mick McDermott's side have impressed so far and beat Warrenpoint in dramatic fashion on Saturday to move up to fourth.

Good enough to Marshall the midfield

Gary Hamilton was in a better mood this week. After admitting to feeling at an 'all-time low' after losing to Crusaders, the Glenavon boss had reason to smile after his side saw off Ballymena on Saturday.

The Lurgan Blues showed their resilience, regrouping after Ballymena's opener to eventually win 3-1, playing some lovely, flowing football in the process.

Central to that was Rhys Marshall, who has really caught the eye since moving into central midfield. Having established himself as a key figure at Mourneview at right-back, Marshall has the technique, vision and fitness to thrive in midfield.

He's now scored in three games in a row, and seeing how Hamilton has described his performances since making the switch as 'excellent', it would come as no surprise if he were to continue in his more advanced position.

A level playing field?

It's hardly a new development, but the playing surface at Cliftonville again raised eyebrows during Saturday's 1-0 win over Institute.

The Reds installed their 3G pitch back in 2010 after a series of postponements at Solitude due to a waterlogged pitch.

The synthetic surface has worked well for north Belfast rivals Crusaders, but the frequency with which the ball bobbles around Solitude must be a cause for concern.

Cliftonville have started the season well, but the Solitude surface has attracted criticism from opposing managers already this season.

"I don't like to be critical of playing surfaces, but this is a difficult place to come," Linfield boss David Healy said after his side's 1-0 win at Solitude on 7 September.

"When you see good players like Ruaidhri Donnelly or Chris Curran trying to run with the ball, they're running but the ball's not moving."

Healy may not be the last one to comment on Solitude before the season ends.

Larne finding it tough after fast start

Larne threatened to really shake things up this year. Having romped to promotion last season, they announced their return to the top flight in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 demolition of Warrenpoint Town on the opening day of the season.

They backed that up by beating Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue but, since then, it's been tough going for the Invermen.

Tiernan Lynch's side have won just one in their last five - away to Institute - and on Saturday failed to break down a Dungannon Swifts side who had shipped 12 goals in their previous three outings.

It's seen them slip down to seventh in the table and with trips to Coleraine and Cliftonville to come in their next three games, it's not going to get any easier.

Glackin makes a point to former employers

Glackin was on target against his former side as Coleraine beat Crusaders 4-2 at the Showgrounds

It's fair to say it didn't work out for Jamie Glackin at Crusaders.

Signed from Dungannon Swifts in 2017, the attack-minded midfielder failed to make a major impression at Seaview before being placed on the transfer list in December 2018.

But moving north to Coleraine has breathed new life into the 24-year-old's career, as evidenced by his outstanding display in the Bannsiders' 4-2 win over the Crues on Saturday.

Dangerous and elusive all afternoon, Glackin netted a deserved goal to put Coleraine 4-1 up and out of sight.

It's the second time he has found the net against Crusaders since leaving Seaview last year and, while Stephen Baxter's side have plenty of options in midfield, Glackin certainly seems to be enjoying his football once again.

