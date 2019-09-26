Kelly Bailie: From playing with the boys to Northern Ireland captain

Kelly Bailie had her testimonial match in October 2018 and has been at the east Belfast club for 23 years

Legend is a term that is often overused in sport, however on this occasion it is perfectly justifiable.

23 years of service, along with 30 trophies and over 700 appearances, make Kelly Bailie one of Glentoran's greatest-ever servants.

Bailie's dream growing up was just to be allowed to play football, and she has embarked on a journey that has seen the 39-year-old go on to play for, and then captain, Northern Ireland.

"When I started playing it was about changing the perceptions of the sport," recalls Bailie.

"I grew up in Comber and it was basically me," she adds, "I didn't really know of any other girls who would have played football.

"When I first start kicking a ball, I never for one second thought my journey would lead where it has."

Arguing with my teachers to play

With no female teams available growing up, Bailie found herself trying to persuade teachers to let her play with the boys in school.

"It was a strange thing for them to be dealing with," said the versatile veteran.

"I kept getting asked if I was sure about playing and I think they were worried about me getting hurt.

"That didn't last long because once I started playing then they just accepted it.

Bailie, who just had a dream of playing football while growing up, won her 30th trophy with Glentoran as the east Belfast side won the Irish Cup

"It was all about playing at lunchtime, playing in the street after school and making the most of it.

"When we were doing P.E. I wanted to play football with the boys, and eventually I managed to wiggle my way into that one too.

"At that stage it was rare for girls to be playing football at all."

Lucky break to Glens legend

For someone who has become synonymous with Glentoran over the years, Bailie admits she only joined the east Belfast side by chance.

"I noticed a clipping in the paper one Saturday night advertising for Portadown Ladies," said Bailie.

"I rang up and said it was too far away for me, but I asked if there were any other clubs closer to me.

"They put me in touch with a few people involved with the Glens and that was the start of it really.

"I went to indoor training one night and I've been there ever since. It was just meant to be.

"We've always just had a winning mentality here and you really see the next generation of players coming through with the desire to keep pushing the club forward."

Bailie has been involved in all eight of Glentoran's Irish Cup triumphs

Bailie spent four years on a scholarship in the USA, but still came back every summer to play for the Glens.

"Right from the beginning you could tell that Glentoran were a club who looked after their players.

"They were a good bunch of people and that is something that they have have today.

"Going to America was never on my radar but the club helped me achieve that.

"I've been quite lucky with injury and I haven't missed miss many games. There's only probably been a handful since I started playing in 1997.

"When I started I never dreamt about getting to this point. For me it's always just been about enjoying football."

Building for the future

From her Glentoran debut in 1997, Bailie feels women's football "has changed dramatically" from when she first started.

"I was just glad to be kicking a football around a pitch and being part of something," she admits.

"Now there is so much invested in women's football here now, even at international level.

"When I first started playing with Northern Ireland we would have the odd game against the Republic of Ireland, but then Alfie Wylie came in and we were going to tournaments all over Europe.

Bailie made her Northern Ireland debut in 2000 and has won 56 caps

"We would have only played 40 minutes a half at the start, and only had 15-20 games a season, now we're playing an awful lot more than that for both club and country.

"Even over the last five years it has just grown, and then grown again. The World Cup this year has definitely helped with that too.

"I think players coming through now are extremely lucky, so hopefully they will build something for the future and keep growing the game.

You're a long time retired

After playing at the highest level in Northern Ireland for over two decades, Bailie could be forgiven if she doesn't get as excited by the prospect of silverware as she once did.

"I don't think the winning feeling has changed," says Bailie, "If you've got that hunger then it will be the same regardless.

"To be honest, it's probably why I've kept going that long because that hunger hasn't gone away.

"If that goes then you start to consider calling it a day, but that feeling hasn't changed since day one.

Bailie, pictured here with Karen Carney, captained Northern Ireland against England

"Last year I considered if it was the right time to step away.

"I'm not as quick as I used to be, I am 39 after all, but I think I need to sit down and evaluate the situation.

"For me, it's going to be about thinking is this the right time or do I keep going?

"I haven't really discussed it with the players of the coaches to assess where I am with that right now.

Bailie admits she has considered hanging up her boots on several occasions

"I know people always say I shouldn't stop if I can keep playing, and that you're a long time retired.

"At the minute I'm just enjoying the cup final win, then I'll revaluate and see where things go after that.

"The dream was just to be able to play football. It wasn't even about winning trophies or having a career that has lasted this long.

"It's been a wonderful journey regardless of what comes next."