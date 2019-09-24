Wednesday's gossip column: Mandzukic, Dembele, Tonali, Gerrard, Zaha, Lopes

Manchester United will target Juventus' 33-year-old Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic and Barcelona's France international Ousmane Dembele, 22, in January. (The Independent)

Newcastle's medical staff fear England striker Andy Carroll, 30, will not be fit enough to start a game until after Christmas at the earliest as he continues his comeback from an ankle injury. (Telegraph)

Manchester United sent scouts to watch 19-year-old Italy Under-21 midfielder Sandro Tonali play for Brescia against Juventus on Tuesday. (Mail)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Rangers manager and former Reds captain Steven Gerrard is the man to succeed him when he decides to leave Anfield. (FourFourTwo)

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 26, still wants to leave Crystal Palace and will push for a move in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Sevilla are willing to let Portugal midfielder Rony Lopes leave in January, with Newcastle tracking the 23-year-old former Manchester City trainee. (Gol Digital via Chronicle)

'Where is Foden? It's a mystery to me' Phil Foden needs Premier League minutes - Chris Waddle analysis

Former Celtic and Manchester United striker Henrik Larsson is unlikely to take over as manager of Southend, with tight finances and his lack of English coaching experience key stumbling blocks. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hinted at a busy January transfer window after his side's Carabao Cup exit against League Two Colchester. (Express).

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham says the club are unlikely to be busy in the January transfer window after their extensive recruitment over the summer. (Standard)

Former Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari is in talks to become the first manager of David Beckham's MLS expansion side Inter Miami. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is considering dropping Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron, with the 25-year-old yet to score for the club since his £20m move in January. (Star)

The Football Association has been invited to set up an official England veterans side to compete with nations across Europe. (Telegraph)

Wolves' owners Fosun face losses of more than £1bn following the collapse of Thomas Cook. The Chinese conglomerate were the biggest single shareholder, owning 18% of the travel firm. (Mail)