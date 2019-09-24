West Ham ban fan for 'disgusting' racist video at London Stadium

The fan has been banned from West Ham home games at London Stadium

West Ham have banned a supporter for life after a racist video was posted on social media.

The club says it was made aware of "disgusting" footage of a fan making racist remarks to away fans at London Stadium early last season.

"The club handed evidence to the police and banned an individual for life from our stadium. No place for it at our club," said the Hammers on Twitter.

West Ham say they have "zero tolerance of abhorrent behaviour."

A club spokesperson said: "Equality and diversity is at the heart of the football club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment."

In April, some Hammers fans were filmed making anti-Semitic chants as they travelled to a match at Manchester United.

There have been a number of incidents at football matches in recent months.

The Football Association has contacted Hartlepool United and Dover "to seek their observations" after Saturday's game was held up for over 10 minutes after an allegation of racist abuse with Dover's Inih Effiong allegedly racially targeted by a small group of fans after putting the visitors ahead.

Sunday's match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted after reports of racist chanting, the latest in a line of similar incidents in Italy.

Everton fans fund anti-racism banner

Moise Kean left Italy to join Everton on a five-year deal in the summer

Italy international Moise Kean was racially abused while playing in a Serie A game in April before leaving Juventus for Everton in August.

Now a social-media campaign by an Everton fans' group, the County Road Bobblers, has raised more than £3,000 for a banner featuring the 19-year-old striker and the message 'No Al Razzismo' (No To Racism).

The money paid for the banner, which will be revealed at Saturday's game with Manchester City, and donations will be made to anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out and club charity Everton in the Community.

Fundraiser David Wycherley said: "I had followed Kean's progress in Serie A and really felt for him when he faced racism on the pitch. I admired how well he dealt with it, especially for such a young player.

"It feels like he has come to the perfect place - The People's Club. He won't have to stand alone against racism - he now has hundreds of thousands of Blues around the world standing shoulder to shoulder with him."