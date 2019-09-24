Match ends, Barcelona 2, Villarreal 1.
Lionel Messi injured on his first Barcelona start of season in Villarreal win
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi suffered an injury on his first start of the season in Barcelona's narrow win over Villarreal at the Nou Camp.
Messi, who had recovered from a calf injury to feature, was replaced at the start of the second half after suffering a thigh problem.
The Argentine, making his 400th La Liga start, provided the corner for Antoine Griezmann to head home off the bar before Arthur made it 2-0.
Santi Cazorla pulled a goal back.
Although far from their fluent best, the win lifted Barcelona four places up the table to fourth in La Liga and helped ease the pressure on boss Ernesto Valverde after a poor start to the season.
However, the Spaniard will be hoping Messi's injury is not serious.
After his injury, the Barca captain received treatment on the edge of the pitch before carrying on until half-time.
The forward was replaced by French striker Ousmane Dembele at the start of the second half.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 24FirpoBooked at 82mins
- 20RobertoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forde Jongat 63'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 90mins
- 8Arthur
- 10MessiSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forFatiat 78'minutes
- 17GriezmannBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 6Todibo
- 11Dembélé
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Aleñá
- 21de Jong
- 22Vidal
- 31Fati
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 20Peña
- 3AlbiolBooked at 81mins
- 4Torres
- 16Quintillá
- 19Zambo AnguissaBooked at 72mins
- 10Iborra
- 11Chukwueze
- 8CazorlaSubstituted forBaccaat 77'minutes
- 24OntiverosSubstituted forToko Ekambiat 57'minutes
- 7MorenoSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 13Fernández
- 15Morlanes
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 27Ratiu
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 70,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Villarreal 1.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Offside, Villarreal. Xavi Quintillá tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Villarreal).
Offside, Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Booking
Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal).
Offside, Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Anssumane Fati is caught offside.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Anssumane Fati replaces Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca replaces Santi Cazorla.
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Xavi Quintillá.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Xavi Quintillá.
Booking
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Moi Gómez replaces Gerard Moreno.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt blocked. Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong replaces Sergi Roberto.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Karl Toko Ekambi replaces Javier Ontiveros.