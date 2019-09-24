Lionel Messi injured on his first Barcelona start of season in Villarreal win

Antoine Griezmann has scored three La Liga goals in six starts since joining from Atletico Madrid after paying his £107m buyout clause

Lionel Messi suffered an injury on his first start of the season in Barcelona's narrow win over Villarreal at the Nou Camp.

Messi, who had recovered from a calf injury to feature, was replaced at the start of the second half after suffering a thigh problem.

The Argentine, making his 400th La Liga start, provided the corner for Antoine Griezmann to head home off the bar before Arthur made it 2-0.

Santi Cazorla pulled a goal back.

Although far from their fluent best, the win lifted Barcelona four places up the table to fourth in La Liga and helped ease the pressure on boss Ernesto Valverde after a poor start to the season.

However, the Spaniard will be hoping Messi's injury is not serious.

After his injury, the Barca captain received treatment on the edge of the pitch before carrying on until half-time.

The forward was replaced by French striker Ousmane Dembele at the start of the second half.