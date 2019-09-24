Match ends, Brescia 1, Juventus 2.
Brescia 1-2 Juventus: Miralem Pjanic hits winner as Serie A champions win to go top
Juventus replaced Inter Milan at the top of Serie A after coming from behind to beat newly-promoted Brescia.
Alfredo Donnarumma fired the hosts, who gave a debut to former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, into a surprise lead.
An own goal by Venezuela defender Jhon Chancellor levelled the scores before Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic got the winner.
Juventus were without Cristiano Ronaldo due to an adductor injury.
Balotelli had several chances on his first appearance for his hometown club after completing a four-match suspension that he was handed at Marseille last season as Brescia made Juve work hard for victory.
Line-ups
Brescia
- 1Joronen
- 2Sabelli
- 15CistanaBooked at 79mins
- 14Chancellor
- 3MatejuSubstituted forMartellaat 70'minutes
- 25Bisoli
- 4Tonali
- 28Orestes CaldeiraSubstituted forAyeat 85'minutes
- 27Dessena
- 9DonnarummaSubstituted forMatriat 64'minutes
- 45Balotelli
Substitutes
- 5Gastaldello
- 7Spalek
- 8Zmrhal
- 18Aye
- 21Matri
- 22Alfonso
- 23Morosini
- 26Martella
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 13DaniloSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 19'minutes
- 19BonucciBooked at 41mins
- 4de LigtBooked at 56mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 5Pjanic
- 6KhediraBooked at 7mins
- 25Rabiot
- 8RamseySubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
- 21Higuaín
- 10DybalaSubstituted forMatuidiat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Matuidi
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brescia 1, Juventus 2.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Matri (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Bisoli with a cross.
Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Brescia).
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Bisoli with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Martella with a cross.
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Bisoli.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Brescia).
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Florian Aye replaces Rômulo.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jhon Chancellor.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Paulo Dybala.
Booking
Andrea Cistana (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Rômulo (Brescia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Attempt saved. Bruno Martella (Brescia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Matri.
Attempt missed. Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Martella with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Mario Balotelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Bruno Martella replaces Ales Mateju.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rômulo.
Hand ball by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Offside, Brescia. Stefano Sabelli tries a through ball, but Alessandro Matri is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Daniele Dessena (Brescia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Alessandro Matri replaces Alfredo Donnarumma.
Goal!
Goal! Brescia 1, Juventus 2. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rômulo (Brescia).
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.