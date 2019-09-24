Match ends, Real Valladolid 1, Granada CF 1.
Real Valladolid v Granada
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 17Moyano Lujano
- 4Olivas AlbaBooked at 71mins
- 27Salisu
- 22Martínez García
- 10Plano
- 14AlcarazBooked at 6mins
- 16San Emeterio Díaz
- 19Villa SuárezSubstituted forHervíasat 73'minutes
- 20RamírezBooked at 35mins
- 7Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forÜnalat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Porro
- 9Ünal
- 11Hervías
- 13Lunin
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 23Rubio
- 24Fernández
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16Díaz
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 5MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15Neva
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 4GonalonsSubstituted forHerreraat 62'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 19Montoro
- 7Vadillo
- 24Fernández
- 20RamosSubstituted forMachísat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Sánchez
- 9Soldado
- 11Köybasi
- 12Azeez
- 13Escandell
- 21Herrera
- 23Machís
- Referee:
- Valentín Pizarro Gómez
- Attendance:
- 18,410
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 1, Granada CF 1.
Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Pablo Hervías (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho with a cross.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.
Booking
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Germán Sánchez (Granada CF).
Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ángel Montoro (Granada CF).
Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF).
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Hervías (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Germán Sánchez replaces José Antonio Martínez because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Pablo Hervías (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Olivas.
Hand ball by Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF).
Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Pablo Hervías replaces Toni Villa.
Foul by José Antonio Martínez (Granada CF).
Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Granada CF. Yangel Herrera tries a through ball, but Domingos Duarte is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Alcaraz with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).