Emerson Palmieri out injured for at least a month, Lampard reveals

Emerson Palmieri (right) has started five of Chelsea's six Premier League games this season, including their 3-2 win at Norwich

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed left-back Emerson Palmieri will be out for at least a month.

The Italy international, 25, suffered a thigh injury in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool, in which fellow defender Andreas Christensen also went off.

The Dane's knee problem is "not too severe" but Emerson will not return until after the international break.

"It is the reoccurrence of an injury so we have to be a bit careful with it," said Lampard.

Chelsea's first game after the international break is at home to Newcastle on 19 October.

Emerson and Christensen, 23, have started five of the Blues' six Premier League games this season.

They have four games before the international break, including Wednesday's EFL Cup game with Grimsby and a Champions League game at Lille.

On Christensen, Lampard added: "Hopefully he won't be out for too long but I can't give a timeframe."