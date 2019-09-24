Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's endorsement of Rangers' Steve Gerrard 'a compliment'

Steven Gerrard (left) and Jurgen Klopp (right) remain in regular contact

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister says it is "a huge compliment" that Jurgen Klopp wants Steven Gerrard to one day replace him as Liverpool manager.

The German made his comments about the Ibrox club's team boss in the latest edition of Four Four Two magazine.

Klopp thinks, if he is ever sacked, director Kenny Dalglish would "probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow".

"That's surprising in some ways, but then in other ways it probably makes a little bit of sense," McAllister said.

"But when is that going to happen? Jurgen looks like he's going to be there for quite a while."

Klopp, whose side won the Champions League last season and currently lead the Premier League by five points, is under contract until summer 2022 - the same time as former Liverpool captain Gerrard's deal with Rangers is due to finish.

The German, who has no plans to extend his contract and has hinted he could retire from football at that point, believes that former Liverpool manager Dalglish would be first choice to take over in the short term should he exit early.

However, stressing that 68-year-old Dalglish and Gerrard had been "a really big support" in his time at Anfield, he added that "if you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie".

Gerrard, who at 39 is 13 years younger than Klopp, spent 17 years in Liverpool's midfield and had a spell as a youth coach there before taking charge of Rangers in June 2018 and the German says "I help him whenever I can".

Liverpool sent Ryan Kent to Ibrox on loan last season and sold him to Rangers for £7m this summer, while fellow winger Sheyi Ojo is currently spending a season with Gerrard's side.

"It's a huge compliment," former Liverpool midfielder McAllister said of Klopp's comments. "But I can assure you that Steven is fully focused here and trying to win something here."

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership at the end of his first season and are attempting to prevent city rivals Celtic extend their run of nine domestic trophies in a row - and win a ninth successive league title.