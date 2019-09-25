Ayr United: Caretakers Sandy Stewart and Mark Kerr have player backing - Kris Doolan

Sandy Stewart will be in charge away to Arbroath on Saturday

Kris Doolan thinks his Ayr United team-mates would back the decision should caretakers Sandy Stewart and Mark Kerr be chosen to take over full-time.

The side sitting second in the Scottish Championship on goal difference are looking for a new team boss after Ian McCall returned to Partick Thistle.

Striker Doolan reckons Ayr will keep the post open for a couple of weeks to allow applications to come in.

"Sandy and Mark Kerr could do well together," Doolan told BBC Scotland.

"They know the club and they've been there a long time and they are well liked around the club.

"They have been part of that success Ian McCall has had. Why change things when it's going so well?"

Doolan said it was been "business as usual" in training without McCall but admits the 54-year-old "will be a massive loss to the club".

McCall '100% right man' for Thistle

Ian McCall lives close to Partick Thistle's ground in Glasgow

McCall signed Doolan this summer after the striker's departure from Thistle, having brought him to Firhill from junior side Auchinleck Talbot in 2009 during his first spell as manager there.

"He had a massive impact on my career - and on me as a person and as a player," the 32-year-old said.

"In my mind, he is 100% the right person to be back at the club to put things right."

McCall leaves a side he had looking like promotion challengers for a second successive season to join one sitting bottom of the table.

"It is a big challenge for him," Doolan said. "But he meets these challenges head on, he's a good man-manager, which will be very important with a lot of players devoid of confidence.

"He can deal with the wildest players and the quietest players - he doesn't just treat them all the same. He's firm but fair."

Doolan says McCall, Stewart and Kerr had "everybody playing football at Ayr United with a smile on their face" but believes the new Thistle manager will take over an "unhappy" squad.

"Gary Caldwell was a great coach," he said of McCall's predecessor. "He knows football inside out, but he just couldn't get that out on the pitch."

Doolan can understand the decision to return to Firhill.

"I know Ian McCall lives close by and has the same kind of affection for the club" he added. "He has obviously been very loyal to Ayr United and he's basically transformed the club, but I think he's seen it as a fresh challenge and it pulled on his heart strings."