Scotland to face England at Wembley if they reach Euro 2020 finals

Scotland's last trip to Wembley ended in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to England in 2016

Scotland will face England at Wembley in the group stage of the 2020 European Championship finals should they qualify, Uefa has confirmed.

Europe's governing body has also clarified that Steve Clarke's side will play their other two games at Hampden Park if they make it.

Scotland's best chance of that comes through the Nations League play-offs.

Uefa has confirmed that a draw will be held to decide if they play at home or away should they reach the final.

Clarke has already conceded that Scotland will not qualify for the Euro 2020 finals after his side slipped to fifth in Group I following a 4-0 defeat at home to Belgium.

However, under predecessor Alex McLeish, they had already topped their Nations League group to secure a place in the play-off semi-finals.

The winners of the first-ever Nations League finals will reach Euro 2020.

As it stands, Scotland's semi-final opponents are likely to be Bulgaria, who finished second to Finland in their Nations League group. The Finns are on course to qualify automatically, meaning their play-off berth would go to Bulgaria.

The other play-off semi-final is expected to be between Norway and Serbia, with both currently struggling to qualify automatically.

Uefa's executive committee meeting in Slovenia also agreed on format changes to the 2020-21 Nations League.

It also confirmed that Scotland will be in the second tier - effectively a promotion - in the next Nations League.