Nations League: NI and ROI avoid relegation to League C

Northern Ireland finished bottom of their Nations League group after four defeats to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will remain in League B for the 2020/21 Nations League after Uefa expanded the format of the competition.

Both teams were set to drop into to League C after poor performances in the inaugural running of the tournament.

Uefa have expanded Leagues A, B and C to 16 teams so Michael O'Neill and Mick McCarthy's sides avoid relegation.

Also at the Executive Committee meeting in Slovenia, Uefa voted that Windsor Park will host the 2021 Super Cup.

Northern Ireland finished bottom of Group Three in League B after failing to win any of their four games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria.

The Republic fared little better, also failing to win a match under Martin O'Neill in a group consisting of Wales and Denmark.

The move to grow the top three leagues comes as part of a demand for countries to play fewer friendly matches, with the the four three-team groups being expanded to four sides.

Aside from the expansion, other elements of the Nations League remain untouched, with a play-off place at Euro 2024 on offer to the highest-ranked side from each League not to qualify through the traditional qualification route.

The draw for the 2020/21 Nations League will take place in Amsterdam on 3 March.