Brentford v Bristol City

From the section

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins already has eight goals this season after his hat-trick against Barnsley

Brentford will check on midfielder Mathias Jensen, who was forced off in the closing stages of Sunday's 3-1 win at Barnsley.

Defenders Mads Bech Sorensen and Luka Racic are again absent.

Lee Johnson could make just one change to the Bristol City side that started at Preston at the weekend.

Famara Diedhiou is pushing to replace Antoine Semenyo up top, while Korey Smith, Benik Afobe, Tomas Kalas and Jay Dasilva remain sidelined.

Match facts