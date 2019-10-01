Championship
Barnsley19:45Derby
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Derby County

Mike Bahre
Mike Bahre missed Barnsley's past two games through injury
Barnsley have captain Mike Bahre available and Ben Williams back from suspension to face Derby.

Kenny Dougall, however, remains sidelined while Bambo Diaby is a doubt.

Jayden Bogle is likely to start at right-back for the Rams after coming off the bench in Saturday's win against Birmingham City.

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett are again expected to be left out by Philip Cocu after the pair were charged with drink driving after a crash last week.

Match facts

  • Barnsley lost both league meetings with Derby the last time they faced the Rams in 2017-18, losing 3-0 at home and 4-1 away from home.
  • Derby are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Barnsley for the first time since April 1992.
  • Barnsley have not lost a league game on a Wednesday since Boxing Day 2012, winning two and drawing two since then.
  • Derby have only lost one of their past seven away league games, though four of those have ended in draws (W2).
  • Derby's Chris Martin has scored six league goals against Barnsley - only against Brighton (seven) has he scored more.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
