Barnsley v Derby County
- From the section Championship
Barnsley have captain Mike Bahre available and Ben Williams back from suspension to face Derby.
Kenny Dougall, however, remains sidelined while Bambo Diaby is a doubt.
Jayden Bogle is likely to start at right-back for the Rams after coming off the bench in Saturday's win against Birmingham City.
Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett are again expected to be left out by Philip Cocu after the pair were charged with drink driving after a crash last week.
Match facts
- Barnsley lost both league meetings with Derby the last time they faced the Rams in 2017-18, losing 3-0 at home and 4-1 away from home.
- Derby are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Barnsley for the first time since April 1992.
- Barnsley have not lost a league game on a Wednesday since Boxing Day 2012, winning two and drawing two since then.
- Derby have only lost one of their past seven away league games, though four of those have ended in draws (W2).
- Derby's Chris Martin has scored six league goals against Barnsley - only against Brighton (seven) has he scored more.