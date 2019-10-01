Barnsley v Derby County

Mike Bahre missed Barnsley's past two games through injury

Barnsley have captain Mike Bahre available and Ben Williams back from suspension to face Derby.

Kenny Dougall, however, remains sidelined while Bambo Diaby is a doubt.

Jayden Bogle is likely to start at right-back for the Rams after coming off the bench in Saturday's win against Birmingham City.

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett are again expected to be left out by Philip Cocu after the pair were charged with drink driving after a crash last week.

Match facts