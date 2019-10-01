Luton Town v Millwall

Ryan Tunnicliffe is set to face Millwall for the first time since leaving the club for Luton Town in the summer

Luton Town manager Graeme Jones has a clean bill of health as his squad prepares to face Millwall.

Andrew Shinnie and Martin Cranie have returned to training, should Jones want to make changes after the win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Millwall will be without Shane Ferguson as he serves a one-match ban following his sending off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Lions forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is doubtful because of illness.

Match facts