Luton Town v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Luton Town manager Graeme Jones has a clean bill of health as his squad prepares to face Millwall.
Andrew Shinnie and Martin Cranie have returned to training, should Jones want to make changes after the win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Millwall will be without Shane Ferguson as he serves a one-match ban following his sending off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.
Lions forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is doubtful because of illness.
Match facts
- Luton and Millwall last faced each other in November 2016 in a Football League Trophy match at Kenilworth Road, with the Lions winning 3-1.
- In league football, Millwall and Luton last met in the 2007-08 League One campaign, drawing both matches.
- Luton have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 league games since beating Accrington 3-0 in a League One match in April.
- Millwall are winless in their last nine away league games (D4 L5), conceding at least once in every game in that run.
- Matt Smith has been directly involved in 71% of Millwall's seven Championship goals this season (3 goals, 2 assists).