Luton19:45Millwall
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Millwall

Ryan Tunnicliffe
Ryan Tunnicliffe is set to face Millwall for the first time since leaving the club for Luton Town in the summer
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Wednesday

Luton Town manager Graeme Jones has a clean bill of health as his squad prepares to face Millwall.

Andrew Shinnie and Martin Cranie have returned to training, should Jones want to make changes after the win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Millwall will be without Shane Ferguson as he serves a one-match ban following his sending off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Lions forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is doubtful because of illness.

Match facts

  • Luton and Millwall last faced each other in November 2016 in a Football League Trophy match at Kenilworth Road, with the Lions winning 3-1.
  • In league football, Millwall and Luton last met in the 2007-08 League One campaign, drawing both matches.
  • Luton have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 league games since beating Accrington 3-0 in a League One match in April.
  • Millwall are winless in their last nine away league games (D4 L5), conceding at least once in every game in that run.
  • Matt Smith has been directly involved in 71% of Millwall's seven Championship goals this season (3 goals, 2 assists).

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

  • LutonLuton Town19:45MillwallMillwall
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
View full Championship table

