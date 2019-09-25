Kieran Tierney: Scotland full-back enjoys impressive Arsenal debut

Tierney shone in Arsenal's resounding League Cup win

Kieran Tierney gave a nod to his Celtic roots on his impressive Arsenal debut.

The Scotland full-back, who left the Scottish champions in a £25m deal in August, went off to a standing ovation after 77 minutes of Tuesday's 5-0 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

One of Tierney's boots was inscribed with 'Bhoys', while the other bore the name 'Bullfrog', the Motherwell amateur team he has a close affinity with.

"Great feeling making my debut," Tierney wrote on social media.

"Thank you so much for all your support ... very grateful."

It was the 22-year-old's maiden first-team appearance since undergoing a double hernia operation in May.