Andy Robertson: Scotland's lack of quality hampers captain - Jamie Redknapp

A lack of quality in the Scotland team is preventing captain Andy Robertson replicating his sparkling Liverpool form on the international stage, says former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Robertson, 25, has excelled in his two years at Anfield, helping the side win the Champions League last season.

However, the left-back has struggled in the national team.

"Football is always easier when you are playing with better players," said Redknapp.

"The quality just isn't there in Scotland right now. That is no disrespect to the players he is playing with for Scotland, but they are not as good as the ones he plays with at Liverpool. He has an incredible understanding with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, that has been happening for years.

"John Barnes found it harder to play for England than he did for Liverpool because he played with better players.

"Andy gives his all in every game, he is a great player and incredibly proud to play for Scotland.

"The way Liverpool play, they get it in to the wide areas and play so high up the pitch. A lot of the time when he is playing for Scotland, they are going to be defending more, so he hasn't got the time to get up the pitch and make his crosses."

Robertson was a key part of Liverpool's Champions League triumph under Jurgen Klopp

Meanwhile, Redknapp is "not surprised" at the impact his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard has had at Rangers. He believes Gerrard will one day return to Anfield as boss, with the Ibrox manager having been touted this week by current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as the man to replace him.

"He has done a great job," said Redknapp, who is competing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

"I have known Steven since he was 15 and you could always sense you were in the presence of greatness, not just as a player, but as a student of the game, his knowledge of football is second to none.

"I am proud of what he is doing up here because he has taken a risk - the easiest thing would have been to sit on the sofa and talk about football, be a pundit.

"But he has put himself out there, and is making a name for himself as a manager. He will do a great job at Rangers, win trophies there, and I have no doubt he will end up managing Liverpool one day. I think it will be what the fans want at Liverpool.''