Plymouth Argyle: Simon Hallett increased majority share of club after wiping out £4m loan

Simon Hallett became a director at Plymouth in 2016, when he acquired a 30% share in the club

Plymouth Argyle have had a £4m loan from majority shareholder Simon Hallett cleared by the United States businessman, who as a result has increased his stake in the club.

In place of the loan Hallett was issued shares, taking his holding to 97%.

Plymouth say "rapid strides towards the rude health of sustainability" have been made since his arrival in 2016.

"It is all a far cry from the not so far away dark days of 2011," a club statement said.

It was fewer than nine years ago that the club was in administration with "staff working on hand-outs from loyal supporters".

"The long-term goal of the club remains having sufficient revenue to match all its costs," the statement continued.