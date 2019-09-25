Lloyd Dyer: Burton Albion re-sign winger on loan

Lloyd Dyer has played 493 league games during a near 20-year career.

Veteran winger Lloyd Dyer has rejoined Burton Albion on a short-term contract.

The 37-year-old spent two seasons with the Brewers having signed in the summer of 2016, scoring 15 goals in 84 games.

Dyer joined Bolton Wanderers in September 2018 but last played a competitive game in March this year.

Manager Nigel Clough said: "He's been training with us for the last month and with us being a bit short squad-wise with injuries starting to bite, Lloyd is going to help out if we need him."

Dyer, who has also played for Leicester City, Watford and MK Dons during a 12-club career, is available for the third-round Carabao Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday.

"We know him, he's experienced, he knows us as a club and he's very keen to keep on playing," Clough added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.