Sandro Wagner: Former Germany striker regards social media as 'nonsense'

Sandro Wagner retired from international duty after being left out of Germany's 2018 World Cup squad

The list of footballers who share their lives through social media is long - but it's fair to say Sandro Wagner doesn't feature on it.

In an interview with t-online.de, the 31-year-old former Germany international made it pretty clear he's not a fan.

"I'm always presented like a Stone Age man, just because I don't actively use this nonsense," he said. "Social media is a big evil for me.

"People there make a living from sharing their lives with others. They can do nothing and get money for it if I watch them having breakfast."

Wagner, who left German champions Bayern Munich for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda in January, is worried social media can give children "a false picture of life".

"I see the danger that our children will become more and more stupid and ultimately more unhappy because they are following the wrong role models, pretending to live in a glamorous world," he said.

"If it's all just about asking the internet community and the pseudo-stars there how I should have my hair cut or how I should paint my face in three minutes, then something is heading in the wrong direction."

Wagner, who has also played for Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim, scored five goals in eight appearances for Germany. He retired from international duty when he was let out of the 2018 World Cup squad.

"Making your own experiences, developing through real contact with other people, feeling how things actually go down with others when you say them... there's less and less of that," said Wagner.

"But maybe it's all just normal these days. And I'm not normal, that might as well be."