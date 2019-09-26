Euro 2020 qualifiers: Slovakia win appeal against stadium ban for Wales game

Ryan Giggs will look for a first away win in Euro 2020 qualifying when Wales go to Slovakia in October

Slovakia have won their appeal against hosting Wales behind closed doors in their Euro 2020 qualifier on 10 October.

It means travelling fans will be able to go to the game.

Uefa had ordered the game to be played behind closed doors as a punishment for racist chants by Slovakian fans, but that was overturned on appeal.

Slovakia were sanctioned for fans' behaviour in a Euro 2020 qualifying game in Hungary on 9 September.

As well as the stadium ban, they were fined £17,700, but this has been reduced to £13,300.

Uefa confirmed that: "The Slovak Football Association has been fined €15,000 for provocative political messages."

Wales face the Slovaks in a key game in their bid to reach Euro 2020 at the 19,200-capacity Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Trnava.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) had expressed disappointment over the decision to ban supporters from attending.

It made "strong representations" to Uefa over the ban, as 2,137 tickets had been sold to Wales fans for the game.

Slovakia are second in Group E, three points above Wales, although Ryan Giggs' team have a game in hand.

Wales won the reverse fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium thanks to Dan James' early goal.