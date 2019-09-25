Liverpool: Anfield chief executive Peter Moore says Reds 'back on our perch'

Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 to win last season's Champions League

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the Reds are "back on our perch" - a phrase famously used by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson about the Anfield club.

After arriving at Old Trafford in 1986, Ferguson said his first job was to "knock Liverpool right off their perch".

The Scot proceeded to win 13 Premier Leagues before retiring in 2013, taking their tally of English top-flight titles to 20, compared with Liverpool's 18.

But Moore, a lifelong Liverpool fan who was appointed by the club in 2017, thinks the Champions League winners have regained their old status.

The Reds were crowned European champions for the sixth time in June and are five points clear of Manchester City - and 10 ahead of United - at the top of the Premier League after winning all six of their games this season.

They have only lost once in their past 45 top-flight matches, finishing a point behind champions City last term.

"We are back on our perch, as we famously say," Moore told former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson, who is now one of Spain's leading sports broadcasters, during an interview at the World Football Summit in Madrid.

The 64-year-old was appointed by Fenway Sports Group - the American company which bought Liverpool for £300m in 2010 - in February 2017.

Since then, the Reds have reached two Champions League finals under manager Jurgen Klopp and started work on a state-of-the-art training ground at Kirkby which is expected to be completed in 2020.

"What the Fenway Sports Group have done at Liverpool over the past nine years is nothing short of miraculous," added Moore.

"They have gone through ups and downs but have stayed the course and never taken a penny out of the club."

The new Main Stand at Anfield opened in 2016 - taking the stadium's capacity above 54,000 - while the Reds signed Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk for £75m and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson for £67m in 2018.

Moore confirmed Liverpool are spending about £16m on a digital strategy aimed at increasing engagement with a supporter base they estimate at 771 million followers.

"Football is a virtuous cycle," he said. "You drive revenues so you can afford to buy a goalkeeper or a centre-half that will win you games. When you win games, sponsors want to be part of your story, so they write you a cheque. You take that money and buy better players. They win you more games."

Liverpool boss Klopp will have been in charge for four years in October.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has taken the Reds from eighth in the Premier League to three straight top-four finishes for the first time in a decade and reached four cup finals.

The 52-year-old German was named men's coach of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday.

"Jurgen is one of the more holisitic human beings you will ever meet," said Moore.

"He is able to keep the ship going straight, motivate not just the players but his staff, the coaching staff, the sports science staff - he keeps everyone on an even keel.

"His personality is infectious. His charisma is without question

"Even when you have lost he makes you think there is a brighter sunshine ahead."