South Africa finally find friendly opponents in Mali

Molefi Ntseki was South Africa under-17 coach and has worked as assistant to previous Bafana Bafana coaches

Mali have agreed to play against South Africa next month for the annual Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth on 13 October.

It comes after Bafana Bafana were unable to find an opponent to play them earlier this month after xenophobic rioting broke out in the country.

A friendly international against Zambia in Lusaka on 7 September was cancelled by the hosts who said they could not guarantee the safety of the visiting South Afircans.

After Zambia cancelled that game, the South Africa Football Association (Safa) organised a replacement fixture at home to Madagascar but within two days the Malagasy also withdrew.

The cancellations came in the wake of the attacks on foreigners in several South African cities in an outbreak of xenophobia that drew harsh criticism from around the continent.

Initially the Football Association of Zambia said it would be trying to rearrange the match for October, but that is yet to happen.

It was expected that in the wake of the attacks that Safa would find it tough to finds an opponent for the October's international window.

The game will be a first one for new coach Molefi Ntseki and his last chance to get a warm-up game ahead of November's kick off of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, where Soputh Africa will play both Ghana and Sudan.

Ntseki on Wednesday also named his squad to face Mali, who reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in July.

"It will be crucial for us to start the journey of the Afcon qualifiers on a positive note," he told as he unvieled his squad.

"What I also want to see from the players is the mental attitude that there are no friendly matches in international football, we have to do the best we can to win every fixture because winning can become a habit - and on the other hand so can losing.

"Once we do well against Mali, it will stand us in good stead against Ghana and Sudan next month."

South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OH Leuven, Belgium), Brandon Peterson (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mulomowandau Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), Lebogang Phiri (En Avant Guingamp, France), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira, United Arab Emirates), Percy Tau (Club Bruges, Belgium), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Lebo Mothiba (Racing Strasbourg, France)