Bryan Hughes: Manager understands Wrexham fans' anger

Manager Bryan Hughes understands why some of Wrexham's supporters are calling for him to be sacked.

Wrexham remain in the National League relegation zone after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at fellow strugglers AFC Fylde.

Supporters vented their displeasure as Wrexham's winless run extended to eight games.

"I know there's a section calling for me. I can understand where they are coming from because they are very passionate fans," Hughes said.

"It's understandable because they want to see success at the club and that's what I want to bring to them.

"I'm trying my best and I'll keep trying my best to try and bring success to this club.

"We need the fans more than anything now."

Hughes was a popular figure when he was a member of Brian Flynn's side but accept there is no room for sentiment in football.

"People know how much the club means to me being an ex-player," Hughes added.

"But that counts for nothing when you're not winning games. Fans see past that, I can understand.

"The players are right behind me and getting success for this club.

"We are in a sticky patch and that's why I say to the fans, the players need you even if you don't want to support me and want change.

"I don't think we're far from turning our form around. But we need to start winning games."