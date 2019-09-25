Jamie Ward: Scunthorpe United sign ex-Derby and Nottingham Forest forward

Jamie Ward had a loan spell at Charlton last season

League Two side Scunthorpe United have signed Northern Ireland forward Jamie Ward on a contract until January.

The ex-Derby and Sheffield United man, 33, has been without a club since being released by Nottingham Forest in May.

Ward - who has 35 international caps - scored once in 11 appearances on loan at League One side Charlton in the first half of last season.

He has 98 career goals, the majority of which coming during spells at Chesterfield and Derby.

