Europa League - Group E
Celtic20:00CFR Cluj
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Cluj: Neil Lennon says Romanians will face tougher test this time

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic during training
Tom Rogic faces a late fitness test for Celtic
Europa League, Group E: Celtic v Cluj
Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW & BBC Sport website

Cluj will face a much-improved Celtic than the one they defeated 4-3 in Champions League qualifying in August, according to manager Neil Lennon.

The Romanian champions' victory over their Scottish counterparts in Glasgow ensured they progressed on aggregate, only to lose in the play-off round.

They meet again at Celtic Park in Europa League Group E on Thursday.

"It is a new back four more or less and a new goalkeeper - we've been on a very good run since then," Lennon said.

"I've been delighted with the reaction and the style of play, and the motivation the players have."

Lennon thinks the opportunity "to right a wrong" will be good "extra motivation - as long the players don't get over-emotional".

He admits "some of the players just weren't ready" for that Champions League qualifier but believes that his summer signings now have a greater "cohesion and understanding" of Celtic's style of play.

He promised his side would play "on the front foot" as they look to build on their opening 1-1 draw in Rennes against a side who started with a promising result of their own - beating Lazio 2-1 in Romania.

"I think Cluj are a good team and they've proved that," Lennon said. "Since they played us, they came close to knocking out Slavia Prague and they had a good result against Lazio.

"It is going to be a tough game for us but one that we're ready for."

Team news

Midfielder Nir Bitton is available after injury and right-back Moritz Bauer is expected to recover from an ankle knock. However, midfielder Tom Rogic faces a late fitness test, forward Mikey Johnston is a doubt as he suffered some soreness on his return to training, and Vakoun Issouf Bayo is suspended. Lennon also confirmed that striker Leigh Griffiths "isn't up to speed".

Billel Omrani could be a doubt for Cluj after being substituted in stoppage time during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Gaz Metan Medias after himself having come on as a second-half replacement for fellow forward Lacina Traore.

Pick your Celtic XI

Form guide

Celtic lost their 100% domestic record on Saturday when drawing 1-1 away to Hibs but have only lost one of their 18 games this season - at home to Cluj in the Champions League qualifiers. The Scottish Premiership leaders have since won five consecutive home games.

After that victory in Glasgow, the Romanian champions have had an inconsistent run, winning four - none away from home - and losing five of their next 10 games. They were knocked out of the Romanian Cup last Wednesday by second-tier Botosani on penalties after a 2-2 draw, coach Dan Petrescu having played a second-string side, but went two points clear at the top of Liga I at the weekend.

Match stats

  • Celtic have won just three of their last 16 home European group matches, losing their last two against Red Bull Salzburg and Valencia in the Europa League last season
  • Cluj are looking to win consecutive games in major European competition for only the second time - they also won back-to-back games in December 2012 in the Champions League, beating Braga and Manchester United
  • Celtic's Ryan Christie was involved in five of Celtic's eight efforts at goal against Rennes in the opening group game (three shots, two chances created).

Top Stories