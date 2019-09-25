Roma 0-2 Atalanta: Chris Smalling makes his debut as Roma's unbeaten run ends

From the section

Smalling is spending the season on loan at Roma

On-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling made his Roma debut but was unable to prevent the Italian side from slipping to defeat as they lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta.

Roma were unbeaten in their five games prior to this fixture but fell behind to Duvan Zapata's fierce drive.

Marten de Roon then made the win safe when he headed home in the 90th minute.

Despite the defeat Smalling was one of Roma's better players, making a couple of important tackles.

The win at the Stadio Olimpico moved Atalanta onto 10 points in Serie A.