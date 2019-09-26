Thursday's gossip column: Eriksen, Pochettino, Mandzukic, Kane, Ibrahimovic, Haaland

Real Madrid want Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, to sign a pre-contract in January - and will then move for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror)

Tottenham fear Eriksen will reject attempts to sell him in January, meaning he can leave on a free transfer next summer. (Mail)

Massimiliano Allegri, who decided to take a year out of football after leaving Juventus in May, would put himself in the running to take over at Tottenham if Pochettino left the club. (Sun)

Pochettino has hinted he is planning to make signings in the January transfer window in the wake of Tottenham's League Cup exit at League Two Colchester United. (Express)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says being boss of Manchester United is a "dream job for any manager" and with the addition of four players they can be challengers "for everything". (Bein Sports, via Fox Sports)

Juventus' 33-year-old Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic turned down a £7m-a-year offer to play in Qatar so he has the chance to join Manchester United in January. (Mail)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to put a £250m valuation on Harry Kane, 26, in a bid to keep the England striker at the end of what could be another season without a trophy for Spurs. (Telegraph)

Boca Juniors are to make a firm offer to sign Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, from LA Galaxy. (AS)

Red Bull Salzburg's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, has hinted at making a Premier League move after scoring a hat-trick on his Champions League debut. (Mail)

The former club manager of Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, 28, says he should leave for Paris St-Germain if he wants to win the Champions League. (Het Nieuwsblad via Sun)

Barcelona legend Xavi, currently coaching in Qatar, sees Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 24, as the perfect signing if he one day takes charge at the Nou Camp. (Mail)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has held talks with owners the Glazer family about making "cultural" changes at the club. (Express)

Barcelona want to make sure 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati does not travel to the Under-17 World Cup so he can play against rivals Real Madrid on 26 October. (Marca)

Manchester United had to find Rochdale's Peter Thomas his own changing area because the midfielder, who was an unused substitute for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie, is only 15. (Sun)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision not to make midfielder Paul Pogba the captain against Rochdale had nothing to do with the Frenchman's transfer links - it was because Axel Tuanzebe grew up in the town. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said the Bundesliga champions would not send any players on German international duty if their 33-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was dropped - but Bayern later released a statement backtracking on those comments. (Bild, via Sun)