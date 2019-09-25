Scottish League Cup: Holders Celtic to face Hibs; Rangers play Hearts
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Holders Celtic will face Hibernian in November's Scottish League Cup semi-finals, while Rangers will play Hearts in the other last-four tie.
Neil Lennon's side, who have won the competition in each of the last three seasons, swept aside Partick Thistle and Hibs beat Kilmarnock on spot-kicks.
Rangers reached the last four by beating Livingston 1-0 and Hearts edged out Aberdeen on penalties.
The ties will be played on the weekend of 2/3 November.