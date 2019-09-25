Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Real Madrid v Osasuna
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Areola
- 19Odriozola
- 3MilitãoBooked at 10mins
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 14Casemiro
- 17Vázquez
- 15Valverde
- 8Kroos
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 18Jovic
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 7E Hazard
- 9Benzema
- 13Courtois
- 16Rodríguez
- 27Silva de Goes
Osasuna
- 13Martínez
- 16Castellano CastroBooked at 41mins
- 3Rodríguez Navas
- 12Roncaglia
- 30Estupiñán
- 17Ibáñez
- 27Moncayola
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 14García
- 7Cardona
- 11Thomas Llamas
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 9Ávila
- 10Torres
- 18Villar
- 23Hernández
- 28Perea
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 57,520
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Fran Mérida (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fran Mérida with a cross.
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Brandon (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 0.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Navas.
Booking
Lillo (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lillo (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Brandon (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Navas (Osasuna).
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).