Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Paris Saint Germain v Reims
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 36Mbe Soh
- 22Diallo
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 8Paredes
- 14BernatBooked at 45mins
- 19Sarabia
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forDi Maríaat 42'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 16Rico
- 33Muinga
- 35Kouassi
- 38Aouchiche
Reims
- 1Rajkovic
- 32Foket
- 6Disasi
- 5Abdelhamid
- 3Konan
- 24Cafaro
- 7Chavalerin
- 15Munetsi
- 13Kamara
- 33Mbuku
- 9DonisBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 4Romao
- 8Kutesa
- 11Dia
- 16Lemaitre
- 18Oudin
- 25Doumbia
- 29Maresic
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims).
Hand ball by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Reims. Xavier Chavalerin tries a through ball, but Anastasios Donis is caught offside.
Hand ball by Hassane Kamara (Reims).
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Ghislain Konan (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 0, Reims 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Reims 1.
Booking
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Marshall Munetsi (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Loïc Mbe Soh.
Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ander Herrera with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting because of an injury.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
Booking
Anastasios Donis (Reims) is shown the yellow card.
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anastasios Donis (Reims).
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Axel Disasi (Reims) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 0, Reims 1. Hassane Kamara (Reims) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marshall Munetsi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Anastasios Donis (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xavier Chavalerin (Reims).
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anastasios Donis (Reims).
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).