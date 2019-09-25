Women's Premiership: Linfield secure fourth straight title with 10-0 Derry win

Linfield needed to win by seven goals to clinch a fourth successive Women's Irish Premiership title

Linfield hammered Derry City 10-0 to win a fourth straight Women's Premiership title as they pipped Sion Swifts on goal difference.

Needing to win by seven clear goals to retain the title, the Blues were spurred by five strikes from star forward Kirsty McGuinness.

Rebecca Bassett also notched a hat-trick for the Blues as Rebecca McKenna and Chloe McCarron hit the other goals.

Linfield led 3-0 at half-time and the seventh goal came from McCarron on 73.

The Blues' victory came four days after they lost 1-0 to Glentoran in the Irish Cup final.

Skipper McGuinness' five goals brought up her tally for the league campaign to 32 strikes in 21 matches.

Linfield become the first club to clinch four successive Women's Premiership titles with Glentoran and Lisburn Distillery Predators having secured three-in-a-rows previously.

Despite their 10-0 hammering, Derry, who had two red cards in the game, retain their Premiership status after Comber Rec were relegated following a 3-0 home defeat by Crusaders.

Winky Kerr's Comber needed at least a point to regain their top-flight status in their inaugural season at this level, while the Crues ended their campaign in fifth place after three closing victories.

Glentoran ran out 7-1 victors at Cliftonville - the Glens won all three domestic cup competitions this season but end the campaign in third place in the Premiership.

Sam Kelly netted a hat-trick for the Glens with striker Rachel Rogan adding another two - ensuring she finishes the campaign as second top goalscorer in the league with 18 - while Emma McMaster and Yasmin White were the other goalscorers for the cup winners.