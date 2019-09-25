Celtic: Jeremie Frimpong 'crowd pleaser' on debut - Neil Lennon

Jeremie Frimpong (left) joined Celtic after leaving Manchester City

Manager Neil Lennon picked out "crowd-pleaser" debutant Jeremie Frimpong for praise as holders Celtic swept into the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Lennon made eight changes and his fringe players still managed to dismiss Partick Thistle 5-0 to set up a last-four meeting with Hibernian.

Frimpong, the 18-year-old who signed from Manchester City this summer, shone on his first outing.

"He took the opportunity and was excellent," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"He's really impressed us in training and it was a great debut for him. He's very quick, strong for his size and very good on the ball. We're hoping for big things from Jeremie as he goes along."

Olivier Ntcham found the net twice, fellow midfielder Tom Rogic scored for the first time since April, striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo scored his first Celtic goal, while Scott Sinclair added the fifth on a rare appearance from the bench.

"Outstanding," Lennon concluded as his side completed a 29th consecutive domestic cup win. "We're in a good position, we gave some players game time. Psychologically it's a huge lift for a lot of them.

"Great for Tom to get 90 minutes and a goal, Bayo had a great game, Ntcham's two goals were great and young Frimpong looked like a crowd-pleaser."

Celtic were strong favourites going into the game against a side sitting bottom of the second-tier and having replaced manager Gary Caldwell with Ian McCall.

"People on paper think those games are easy," Lennon said. "It was a professional performance, some outstanding play, particularly in the second half. The main thing is we're in the semi-final, injury free."