Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hamilton, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is unhappy with Livingston counterpart Gary Holt's suggestion the Ibrox side were lucky to keep 11 men on the pitch after their League Cup quarter-final when, in a separate incident, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo needed 20 stitches to his head following an elbow from Rickie Lamie. (Daily Record)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin wants Celtic and Rangers to take their turn of having inexperienced match officials take charge of their games. (Scottish Sun)

Former Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan says Ian McCall is the man to turn the club's fortunes around, and there were many reasons why previous manager Gary Caldwell was sacked. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has praised assistant Austin MacPhee for his work in preparing the players for the penalty shoot-out in their League Cup quarter-final win over Aberdeen. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has praised Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney's impact at the Premier League club since his summer switch from Celtic. (Daily Record - print edition)

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice says the football authorities need to change the rules to allow clubs to appeal a sending-off involving two bookings, after George Oakley was dismissed for two yellow card against St Mirren. (Scotsman - print edition)

Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies was in attendance at Wednesday night's League Cup quarter-final with Aberdeen, his first public appearance since recovering from a heart-attack earlier this month. (Edinburgh Evening News)