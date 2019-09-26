Billy Gilmour: Scotland midfielder's Chelsea display earns praise of Cesc Fabregas

Lampard said Gilmour, right, 'ran the game from midfield' against Grimbsy

Scotland Under-21 international Billy Gilmour put in an 'amazing' performance in Chelsea's 7-1 League Cup win over Grimbsy, according to former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Gilmour, 18, made his home debut at Stamford Bridge in a dominating display to earn the praise of the World Cup winner.

Fabregas, now at Monaco, believes the midfielder's attitude is his big asset.

"He played amazing tonight," he said of Gilmour on social media.

"Personality is the most important at this age and he's got it all right. Now time to keep learning and taking advantage of these games to prove the coach he's good enough."

Gilmour also grabbed the attention of his manager Lampard, himself a celebrated central midfielder, with his ability on the ball.

"I thought Billy was outstanding," the Chelsea boss added. "His passing and pace of pass, the way he moves the ball and passes quickly between the lines, his desire, just his all round midfield play.

"I love the way he wants the ball, he's always available, he did that straight away in the first team today."

Gilmour is one of a number of academy players benefitting from Lampard's policy of playing youth this season, while the club is banned from signing players.

He found out he would be starting at training on Tuesday, having made his debut from the bench in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last month.

And despite being just 18, the former Rangers youth player took the news in his stride and carried that on to the pitch.

"I've worked hard for this, it wasn't a shock when it came to me I had to step up and show what I'm capable of," he said.

"I'm not shy, on the pitch it's football if you're not going to talk, what are you doing on the pitch? You need to communicate, it's your job at the end of the day. That's a big part of my game."

