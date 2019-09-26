Oxford United beat West Ham in Carabao Cup: Victory is Kassam Stadium's greatest result

Oxford United left the Manor Ground for the Kassam Stadium in 2001

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says his side's 4-0 Carabao Cup win over West Ham was the best result the club have had at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford beat a Premier League side which started with eight full internationals.

West Ham's other starters had been capped at Under-21 or Under-19 level.

"Seeing that 4-0 there against a very strong West Ham team, it'll go down as one of the biggest results here at the Kassam, probably the biggest result in recent years," Robinson said.

"We had the belief in ourselves that we could get a result, and I didn't see anything within that period to make me think any different."

While the Hammers only kept two of the side that beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday they still fielded the likes of Jack Wilshere, Robert Snodgrass, Carlos Sanchez and Pablo Zabaleta.

"We were the better team," Robinson added to BBC Radio Oxford.

"We didn't just shell it into the box, we didn't kick West Ham, we showed respect and that's important to me.

"But it shows you if you move the ball efficiently and effectively, you press off your shape and you want to win, it's amazing what you can achieve.

"The big thing for me now is the people who came here for the first time in a long time, that they buy a ticket and come on Saturday and they support us moving forward because economic growth is important within what we're trying to achieve."

Robinson 'embarrassed' by league position

Karl Robinson has been in charge of Oxford United since March 2018

However, Robinson was also quick to remind his side that they must not let a run in the League Cup take their focus away from their ambitions in League One.

The U's are 12th in the third tier having won just three of their opening 10 matches.

"I don't want to sound like the party pooper, but it's important that we take stock," he said.

"We're a League One team who are in mid-table, I'm still embarrassed by that.

"There's a lot of work still to be done. Just because you've won a good game, or a historical game, you've still achieved nothing, and that's the message to the players."