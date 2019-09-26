Joe Aribo: Rangers midfielder set to miss next few games

Joe Aribo waits for treatment after clashing with Livingston's Rickie Lamie

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo could miss the club's next "few games" after suffering a head injury in Wednesday's League Cup win over Livingston.

The Nigeria international required 20 stitches after a challenge by Livingston's Rickie Lamie.

Steven Gerrard confirmed Aribo will miss Saturday's visit of Aberdeen after being "cut all the way to the bone".

"I will be very surprised if we see Aribo play before the international break," the Rangers boss said.

"It is his first time out of London and he has settled very well. This will be a setback but knowing him he will bounce back, he didn't even want to come off yesterday which shows his mentality."

As well as Aberdeen, Rangers face Young Boys away in the Europa League on Thursday and then Hamilton at Ibrox before the next international break.

He also now looks set to miss out on playing for Nigeria against Brazil in Singapore on 13 October, having recently won his first cap.

Aribo was substituted before the break in the 1-0 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena after Lamie's forearm hit the former Charlton midfielder on the head.

After the match Gerrard questioned whether the Livingston defender should have remained on the pitch, and repeated his thoughts on Thursday.

"I don't think the player has gone in to intentionally hurt him but that in my book is serious dangerous play and in any other league it is a red card," he said.