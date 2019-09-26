Two new faces in Toni Conceicao's first Cameroon squad

Nice's Ignatius Ganago has been handed his first senior Cameroon call-up

Cameroon's new Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao handed maiden call-ups to two new players as he named his first Indomitable Lions squad.

France-based duo Ignatius Ganago and Harold Moukoudi have been included on a 29-man list for a friendly against Tunisia on 12 October.

Ganago, 20, has been impressive for Nice this season scoring a goal in seven games in Ligue 1.

The striker has already scored against Tunisia this year for Cameroon's under-23 side, to seal the country's place at the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which also acts as the qualifiers for next year's Olympics.

France-born defender Moukoudi, 21, is a former French youth international but is eligible to switch to Cameroon, where his parents are from.

He has been a regular for Saint-Etienne this season with six appearances in Ligue 1.

Young Boys Berne striker Jean Pierre Nsame who has been in scintillating form scoring 7 goals in 7 matches in the Swiss Super League this season returns to the squad after missing out on this year's Afcon in Egypt due to injuries.

His Young Boys teammate Brice Ngamaleu is also in the team.

Ajax Amsterdam keeper Andre Onana, Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, Villarreal midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa and Paris Saint Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting lead a cast of 16 players who featured at the Nations Cup.

Goalkeeper Simon Omossola Medjo, 21, from Coton Sport of Garoua, who gets his second call up to the five time African champions, is the only player from the country's domestic championship.

However there is no room for Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar, Dynamo Moscow forward Clinton Njie or veteran keeper Idris Carlos Kameni.

Four players Paul Georges Ntep, Salli Edgar and French Ligue 1 pair Felix Eboa Eboa as well as Jean Charles Castelletto are on the waiting list.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende, Belgium), Simon Omossola Medjo (Coton Sport, Cameroon)

Defenders: Fai Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), Harold Moukoudi (Saint-Etienne, France), Allan Nyom (Getafe,Spain), Gaetan Bong (Brighton Albion, England), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Midfielders: Andre Zambo Anguissa (Villareal, Spain), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Georges Mandjeck (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Jeando Fuchs (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Arnaud Djoum (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Betis, Spain), Christian Dingome (Reims, France)

Attackers: Ignatius Ganago (Nice, France), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal, Spain), Brice Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland)

Standby List: Paul Georges Ntep (Kayserispor, Turkey), Edgar Salli (ACS Sepsi, Romania), Jean Charles Castelletto (Brest, France), Felix Eboa Eboa (Guingamp, France)