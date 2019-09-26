Women's Premiership: Linfield skipper Kirsty McGuinness targets five-in-a-row after latest title triumph

McGuinness scored 32 goals to help Linfield to a fourth successive title

Linfield captain Kirsty McGuinness says the club have the players to continue their dominance of the Women's Premiership after inspiring the Blues to a fourth successive title.

McGuinness scored five as Linfield beat Derry City 10-0 to edge Sion Swifts to the title on goal difference.

"With this group of players, we can go on and do it again," said McGuinness.

"It's great to get another league title. Four in a row, it's never been done before."

Having missed out on the Irish Cup after defeat by Glentoran, Linfield needed to beat Derry City by seven goals to pip Sion Swifts and become the first team to win four straight Premiership titles.

McGuinness scored five with Rebecca Bassett netting a hat-trick and Chloe McCarron bagging a double.

Although the Blues were pushed all the way by the Swifts, McGuinness says their latest title success is a reaffirmation that Linfield remain the best in the women's local game.

"We're glad we're up here making history again," added the Northern Ireland international, 24.

"I think we've proved over the last four seasons that we're the best team in the league and I think tonight, winning the trophy proves that as well.

"We came up with a game plan - we knew that we needed to be composed in front of goal and, in the end, we ended up scoring ten, so we got there in the end."

Lewis pleased with youth development

Linfield boss Phil Lewis admitted that while this season has been made more difficult by key players - Megan Bell and Louise McDaniel - moving on to England, he is pleased with the development of the younger players at the club.

"The Glens and Sion Swifts have strengthened, went abroad and brought people in, but I believe in development from my own country and I think we've done very well.

"That's what we're all about, trying to develop the kids coming through. We've had another two youngsters come on today and hopefully there's more to come.

"Sion put a massive challenge up this year. They pushed us and it's come down to goal difference and the Glens have done fantastically well, but we're the league champions."