Women's FA Cup: Millwall Lionesses removed over player registration rules

Millwall won the Women's FA Cup in 1991 and as seen here in 1997

Two-time winners Millwall Lionesses have been removed from this season's Women's FA Cup after fielding players who had not been correctly registered.

Millwall won 6-3 in 1 September's preliminary round at Whyteleafe Women, who have since been given a walkover.

The Football Association found that Millwall players Cansu Mentesh and Brooke Hills, who played in the match, had not been correctly registered.

Reinstated Whyteleafe face Worthing in the first qualifying round on Sunday.

"An FA Women's Football Board Sub-Committee has removed Millwall Lionesses LFC from the Women's FA Cup," an FA spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"The club was found to have breached Women's FA Cup Rule 15(i)(i) by playing Cansu Mentesh and Brooke Hills against Whyteleafe, as neither player was correctly registered in accordance with the rules."

Millwall Lionesses were playing in England's second tier as recently as last season, before their former board broke away from Millwall to form a new team called London City Lionesses.

That saw Millwall re-apply to enter the pyramid and they are playing in the sixth tier in the 2019-20 campaign.

BBC Radio London understands Championship club London City Lionesses will not be pressing any claims over the history of Millwall Lionesses or their two FA Cup wins.

