Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's youngest scorers?

Luke Matheson
Sixteen-year-old Luke Matheson scored for Rochdale in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford against Manchester United

Sixteen-year-old Luke Matheson made the headlines on Wednesday when he scored an equaliser for Rochdale against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

It has been a great week for football's 'next generation' with Liverpool's 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever and Chelsea's 19-year-old Reece James also among those on target in the last few days.

But can you name the Premier League's 10 youngest scorers? You have three minutes.

Can you name the 10 youngest Premier League scorers?

