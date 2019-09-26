Luke Matheson was Rochdale's hero on Wednesday night

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you'll probably have heard about Luke Matheson scoring his first Rochdale goal on Wednesday night.

Against Manchester United.

At Old Trafford.

At just 16 years old.

And not only that, but the teenager had to be back at school the next morning, having missed a day for the match. Dedicated, or what?

In light of his massive moment, we asked you for your most memorable teenage sporting achievement and you came back to us with great tales, the odd disaster and some stuff that may or may not have really happened... but we liked it so we put it in anyway.

The good:

This comeback kid, refusing to fall at the first hurdle...

Rob, living any young football fan's dream...

And this team effort...

The not so good:

Oh...

On the one hand this does sound quite impressive, but here's to hoping this was a standard lightweight plastic pot and not some ceramic job...

Ah, you hate to see it...

The honourable mention:

We all love a last-minute winner, whether in real life or in a video game...

What's your most memorable teenage sporting achievement? Let us know on Twitter using the hashtag #bbcfootball or by text on 81111.