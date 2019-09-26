Ramon Azeez: Granada's 'faith and belief' leads to Nigeria recall

Nigeria's Ramon Azeez has been playing in Spain since 2011

Granada midfielder Ramon Azeez says his Spanish club Granada's "faith and belief" in him has seen him recalled to the Nigeria squad after five years.

The 26-year-old's resurgence in La Liga, including a goal in a 2-0 win over Barcelona, has seen him named in Nigeria's 23-man squad for next month's friendly against Brazil.

"The manager [Diego Martínez] has shown great faith and belief in me," Azeez told BBC Sport.

"I also understand La Liga better now than before so everything leads to this.

"I think the support of my teammates, everyone at the club and a new mentality has helped. It is always an honour to play for my country and to be recognised by coach [Gernot] Rohr."

A former youth international, Azeez has been in Spanish football since 2011, rising through the ranks at Almeria before short spell at CD Lugo led to a switch to Granada in January.

Nigeria will be meeting Brazil on 13 October in Singapore, for the second time at senior level following a 3-0 defeat in a friendly in June 2003 in Abuja.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, who suffered a head injury in Wednesday's Scottish League Cup win over Livingston, is included by coach Gernot Rohr despite his club manager Steven Gerrard saying he will miss "few games" for the club.

There is a maiden call-up for Czech-based forward Peter Olayinka, who scored against Inter Milan in the Uefa Champions League last week, but Brighton defender Leon Balogun and Bryan Idowu have both been left out.

Captain Ahmed Musa is still injured, while the quartet of Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem return after missing the friendly game against Ukraine.

In-form Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and Samuel Kalu are joined by regulars Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong in the Super Eagles squad expected to arrive Singapore on 9 October.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey); William Ekong (Udinese, Italy); Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK, Greece); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada, Spain)

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille, France); Moses Simon (Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, Spain); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)